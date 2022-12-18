Game Postponed: Spirit vs. Otters – Saturday, December 17, 2022

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight, Saturday, December 17, between the Erie Otters Hockey Club and the host Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club has been postponed.

Out of sensitivity to the several individuals involved in tonight’s scheduled game who were close to London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov, who suddenly passed away in news learned earlier today, the game will be played at a date and time still to be determined.

Any tickets for the December 17th game will automatically be good for the rescheduled game date TBD. Tickets may also be exchanged for any of the remaining Spirit home games during the 2022-2023 season or a refund may be obtained at your place of purchase.

