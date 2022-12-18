Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays.

On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting.

Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of the suspect vehicle and four occupants.

Police said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan spotted the suspect vehicle, and a pursuit began, where a gun was tossed out of a window. Investigators said the gun was recovered.

Police said the suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop, and four suspects were taken into custody. Investigators also recovered multiple rifles and handguns, some that were reported stolen.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.