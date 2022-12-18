Quiet start to the week, disruptive storm possible late week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Lake effect snow is finally starting to wind down around Mid-Michigan after snow showers have been occasionally passing through over the last few days.

While a few flurries can’t be completely ruled out, any significant snow has come to an end for the time being. The start of this workweek is expected to get off to a quiet start, however, you’ve probably heard by now that we’re keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring some messy weather later this week and into next weekend, right around the busy travel period. For our latest thoughts on that, we have a summary listed below and will continue to do so as we go through this week.

In addition to that storm system, an outbreak of arctic air is expected to follow, bringing much colder temperatures into the weekend and early next week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through early this evening, before some areas, especially those farther to the east, will have a chance to break up the cloud cover overnight into the morning hours of Monday.

Low temperatures tonight and Monday. (WNEM)

We’ll see temperatures fall from the middle 20s to low 30s initially this evening, into primarily the low 20s for overnight lows. Winds will remain westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, so wind chills will likely be in the teens and single digits for the morning commutes and bus stops (for schools not on break yet).

Monday

Monday appears to be our best chance for sunshine this week, even if it’s not for everyone.

High temperatures Monday are expected to be in the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

Skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy, with highs staying very similar to where we’ve been the last few days, perhaps just a shade cooler. Expect a mix of 20s and 30s tomorrow, with a westerly wind making it feel more like the teens and low 20s at times.

Dry weather is expected on Monday evening, before a small clipper system tries to move in toward daybreak on Tuesday. That system should be pretty minor, with only minor snowfall accumulations, if any, for mainly the northern half of the viewing area on Tuesday.

Thursday & Friday Storm System: Our Latest Thoughts

Our eyes will be on a late-week storm system all week, and as watches/warnings/advisories are issued, we’ll have the latest for you. Be sure to check back frequently, on-air, online, and on social media (Facebook: WNEM-TV5 News, Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett).

Early this week, it can’t be overstated that forecast information may change frequently, especially on automated weather apps. Try to avoid getting caught up in forecasts that seem “extreme” in the early parts of this week.

The time frame we’re concerned with is late this week on Thursday and Friday, and depending on how those two days pan out, the after-effects could linger into the weekend on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with lake-effect snow that follows, along with much colder temperatures.

Although some changes in storm track can still shift things around at this point, there is reasonably high confidence a storm system will impact the Midwest & Great Lakes region during that Thursday & Friday time frame. Because of this, if you have travel plans, you should at least be thinking about alternatives in the event that this forecast holds steady the next few days, especially if you have flights. If it’s easy to make a flight sooner in or out of the area, it may be worth it to avoid any potential headaches.

Nailing down the exact track of this storm system is important, as a change in track could bring changes in the types of precipitation we see and how long we see them. For instance, if it’s warm enough that rain occurs for a time, that could cut significantly into potential snowfall totals. Mixed precipitation goes right along with rain in this scenario.

Cold temperatures are expected to follow this system, regardless of the final details, with a trend toward the teens and 20s for highs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with lows in the single digits and low teens. Lake-effect snow will likely follow, especially on the west side of the state for Saturday and Sunday, with occasional snow showers passing through here.

Even in the scenarios that have rain, falling temperatures are expected on Friday, so while road issues may be smaller with rain Thursday and Thursday night, falling temperatures could change that very quickly.

It’s important to emphasize that storms can be significant, even in the absence of insane snowfall totals. Try not to get too caught up in snowfall totals this week and forget that even smaller snow totals but a little ice on the roads can be just as much of a problem. Wind, wind chills, and blowing snow may also be a factor with this system, so that’s yet another thing to watch out for late this week.

Bottom line, we’ll be here every step of the way, and when it’s appropriate to be specific, we’ll have all of that information for you. Stay tuned!

Here's what the radar looks like on Thursday at 7 PM with the GFS model. (WNEM)

Here's what the radar looks like at 7 PM Thursday on the Euro model. Notice the difference from the GFS. (WNEM)

