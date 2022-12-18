Slick roads Sunday morning, keeping tabs on later this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More scattered snow that moved through overnight has left some snow covered roadways in Mid-Michigan this morning. Some of the slickest conditions are being observed from the Tri-Cities and south. Snowfall for the weekend mostly tapers off this morning, then a quieter stretch settles in to start the new week.

Today

As mentioned above, most remaining snow for today will only occur this morning, just cloud coverage resides during the afternoon hours. Highs makes their way to around 32 degrees, so as more road treatments get put down and travel picks up, roads will eventually just become wet.

Sunday sees highs up to around 32 degrees. (WNEM)

Today’s wind will be a little bit stronger than Saturday, gusts should be able to reach up to 25 to 30 mph from the west, with a sustained wind at 10 to 20 mph. This will keep wind chills mostly in the teens going through today. Be sure to bundle up if you have any errands to run today!

Wind gusts Sunday will reach around 25 to 30 mph. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and although a few flurries are possible in our northern counties, the rest of the area stays dry. Lows tonight settle to around 22 degrees, so there will likely be slick spots leftover for your Monday morning commute. Wind speeds tonight will stay at 10 to 20 mph from the west.

Sunday night sees lows falling to around 22 degrees. (WNEM)

Monday

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy going through the day and high temperatures will be able to reach to around 30 degrees. With this colder weather, any snow you’ve picked up on your lawn should still be able to stay! The wind will also be lighter with a speed only around 5 to 10 mph. We’ll continue with the prevailing westerly wind. Past a few snow showers north on Tuesday, this quieter weather will hold through Wednesday.

Monday will see high temperatures around 30 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday: Potential Storm System & Arctic Air That Follows

Looking ahead into the latter parts of this week, a strong winter storm is expected to develop in the Midwest and Great Lakes region. While this storm system has our attention, you should know that any specific information you’re seeing when it comes to snowfall accumulation totals, ice totals, etc. should not be taken with certainty.

There is the potential for a snow storm at the end of this week. (WNEM)

While confidence is reasonably high that we’ll see snow late next week, there are a few scenarios that may take shape, and these different scenarios could lead to different results when it comes to how much snow. There are also scenarios that temperatures may bring mixed precipitation, or even plain old rain to some areas at times as this storm system passes through.

One thing we’re very confident in, is temperatures will take a tumble after this storm passes through. There is strong agreement in our models that a below-average, colder stretch will settle in by the end of next week or into the holiday. This has been pushed back slightly compared to thinking earlier this week, but the signal is still there.

As much as we’d love to give you specifics in a highly stressful travel period, it’s unreasonable for us to do so at this time, because we just don’t have those answers. One main takeaway as of right now, though, is to be aware that some messy travel is looking likely as things currently stand. Stay with us as we get closer, and we’ll keep you informed as things become more clear!

Note: Check out the pictures below. Two different models, two different outcomes. One with snow, one with both rain and snow. This illustrates the lack of a clear signal, and why we’ll need to keep waiting for specifics on next week.

Projected radar from the GFS model at 7 PM Thursday. (WNEM)

The European model's projected radar at 7 PM Thursday. Note the difference between this and the GFS model at the same time. (WNEM)

Your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast is always available for a look ahead!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.