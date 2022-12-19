Chilly Monday, brief flurries early Tuesday, storm possible late Thursday-Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Across Mid-Michigan this morning our temperatures are a bit on the chilly side with most of us starting in the low 20s and upper teens. As we head into the afternoon we should find our way back into the upper 20s to near the 30 mark for those in the Tri-Cities. Some brief sunshine seems possible later this morning and early this afternoon but otherwise it should be mostly cloudy for us, and dry.

TONIGHT

Winds will calm overnight with mostly cloudy skies and quiet conditions to start. Just about everyone will continue to stay quiet overnight outside of a few light flurries for our far northwestern communities early Tuesday morning. No major impacts are expected. Temperatures should cool into the upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday & Friday Storm System: Our Latest Thoughts

Our eyes will be on a late-week storm system all week. As new data comes in and as watches/warnings/advisories are issued, we’ll have the latest for you. Be sure to check back frequently, on-air, online, and on social media (Facebook: WNEM-TV5 News, Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett).

Overall, the current message is this: a potent storm system, one of the strongest we’ve seen in some time, is likely to develop across the Plains and Midwest this week, move into the Great Lakes to end the work week and to start the holiday weekend, and bring a number of impacts on holiday travel to the Great Lakes region.

Currently, those impacts are likely to include strong winds, temperatures well below freezing, rain changing over to snow, and heavy snow. HOWEVER, exactly who sees what impacts and the extent of those impacts is still uncertain as it relies upon the track of this storm system which is something we are still trying to pin down. Heavy snow is a likely impact for a large portion of the Midwest and Great Lakes and it very well could be an impact here in Mid-Michigan as well BUT AGAIN, the exact location of this swath of heaviest snow remains somewhat uncertain.

Other impacts will be wind and temperatures well below freezing. This is a likely impact no matter where this storm tracks, as its strength will allow winds to increase dramatically, also allowing arctic air to be pulled into the Great Lakes behind this storm, likely some of the coldest air we’ve had in a long time. These two impacts alone would be enough to make for very cold wind chills. For areas that see heavy snow, this wind will create a risk for low visibilities and blowing/drifting snow. It’s not impossible or some areas with the heaviest snow to see blizzard-like or even true blizzard conditions.

Timing currently looks to roughly be late Thursday night through early Sunday morning. This system will likely start as snow or snow-rain mix becoming mostly rain for a time Friday, before changing back to all snow late Friday through Saturday. Late Saturday and early Sunday snow should slow down and eventually come to an end. Of course, however, these details are highly subject to change based on how this storm tracks through the Great Lakes.

