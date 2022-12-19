CMU graduation ends in marriage proposal

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - 1,755 graduates received their diplomas at Central Michigan University’s winter commencement on Saturday, but only one also got engaged.

David Shoemaker, of Livonia, proposed to his girlfriend Ryann Swann, of Brighton, right in front of the stage after he received his diploma for his master’s degree, a CMU spokesperson said.

The school said Shoemaker and Swann met in the Towers residence halls in 2019 while Shoemaker was working the front desk.

They dated throughout college and both graduated in May 2022, Shoemaker with a degree in entrepreneurship and Swann with a degree in psychology and sociology.

Shoemaker continued his education at CMU to receive his master’s degree in entrepreneurial ventures, the spokesperson said.

After he received his diploma, CMU’s president Bob Davies had Shoemaker come down in front of the stage and invited his family up, including Swann, to celebrate his accomplishment of receiving his degree in such a short time. That was when Shoemaker got down on one knee and proposed to Swann. She said yes.

The two currently live in Northville.

