Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs.

Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.

Gurd has a history of weapons offenses and police believe he could be armed, police said.

He is described as 5′9″ and weighing 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-422-5245 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

