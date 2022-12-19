Fire crews tackle grain elevator fire in Hemlock

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - A grain elevator in Hemlock is on fire, according to Saginaw County 911.

Area residents tell WNEMTV5, multiple area fire departments are assisting in putting out the fire. Hemlock Road has been closed off. There isn’t an exact timeline on when it’s expected to reopen.

We have reached out to authorities for more information.

