Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground.

Saginaw ISD sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident.

“While we are incredibly thankful that our student is safe, staff must be held accountable and an investigation is underway,” the letter said.

The letter stated that the children will be greeted by different staff members due to the investigation.

“We want to assure you that this incident is not the norm and we take our children’s safety and well-being very seriously,” the letter stated.

The letter also stated that they are using this incident as a learning opportunity for prevention and better best practices.

The child’s mother, Tamarya Carroll, said the school did not contact her directly about her child being left out in the cold. She said she only found out because her child told her.

“The school still has not contacted me personally about the incident,” Carroll said. “All they did was send out that letter.”

According to the family, a good Samaritan brought the child inside after she was outside for eight minutes.

Based on the lack of contact between the school and herself, Carroll wants every parent to ask their children questions about their school day, so they can be aware of what’s going on inside the school walls.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.