Mostly quiet through Wednesday, latest on late-week storm system

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After lake-effect snow late last week and into the weekend, quiet weather returned to end the weekend and stuck around to start a new workweek.

While a minor pass from a system may brush parts of the area on Tuesday, that round of snow is not expected to be significant and it won’t even affect the entire TV5 viewing area. Beyond that, dry weather is expected through Wednesday, and we may be able to start the day dry on Thursday before things get dicey late week.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Friday & Saturday, with an incoming winter storm making things messy just ahead of Christmas Day.

This Evening & Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around the rest of tonight, with dry conditions expected through most of the night. The exception could be our northwestern areas where some snow may try to sneak in toward daybreak tomorrow.

Temperatures will settle in the teens and 20s tonight, with wind chills running just a touch cooler where a light southerly wind occasionally picks up.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Any snowfall that is around on Tuesday should wind down into the afternoon and evening hours, and any accumulations are expected to be minimal, if any. High temperatures will be a mix of upper 20s to middle 30s, with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind chills in the teens and 20s can be expected.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the teens and low 20s.

Dry weather is expected on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to be on the lighter side and variable through the day. Highs are expected to be steady in the 20s and lows 30s once again Wednesday.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the teens and 20s.

Late Week Storm: Our Latest Thoughts (First Alert Days: Friday & Saturday)

Our eyes will be on a late-week storm system all week. As new data comes in and as watches/warnings/advisories are issued, we’ll have the latest for you. Be sure to check back frequently, on-air, online, and on social media (Facebook: WNEM-TV5 News, Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett).

As of Monday evening, December 19th, you should know that things in this forecast are still subject to change.

While we are gaining confidence in the overall progression of this system, the finer details (most notably snowfall totals) are still something we’re trying to pin down. The timing of certain conditions is also being worked on, such as how quickly we transition from any mix/rain to snow. We should be able to be more specific as the week goes along.

Overall, we expect a mix of rain and snow, possibly freezing rain, to move into the area on Thursday, primarily during the evening hours. Once precipitation arrives, it will continue into Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While the exact timing is still unclear, rain should gradually turn to snow during Friday morning as temperatures fall, with snow taking over from there.

A strong winter storm is expected to move through the Great Lakes region late this week. (WNEM)

It’s during the day Friday and into Friday night once this transition occurs, that we expect to accumulate most of our snow. It’s too early to be specific on a town by town basis, but there is potential for totals over 6″ in spots. The key question we will be trying to solve this week is how quickly we make that transition to snow. A slow transition cuts into totals, with minimal rain or a faster transition likely boosting totals a bit.

Falling temperatures on Friday could make even rain hazardous, as a flash-freeze could occur on area roads.

Regardless of how much snow we see, conditions are also expected to be less than ideal for Christmas Eve as scattered snow will continue, with the possibility of blowing snow from what’s already fallen and embedded snow squalls within the snow showers themselves. Blizzard-like conditions are possible at times.

Wind gusts above 30 miles per hour look common on Saturday, and could exceed 45 miles per hour at their peak. With arctic air spilling into the region with highs in the teens and 20s, wind chills will fall near and below 0 for a good chunk of the weekend. Wind could also lead to power outages here and there.

Now is the time to start preparing for the possibility of alternate travel plans, the possibility of a power outage, and to make sure your snow removal equipment is ready to go. If you still must travel from Friday onward into Saturday, plan to give yourself extra time and stay informed of changing conditions.

Some early highlights of what we expect later this week. (WNEM)

