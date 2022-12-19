Police investigate stolen car in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating a stolen car case and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect.

The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 15 in a Mt. Pleasant convenience store parking lot. The possible suspect was female and wearing a long camo jacket at the time, authorities said.

Officials said the missing vehicle is a black Ford Flex with a Michigan license plate EPM 1713 and had a “Creep It Real” bumper sticker on the lower left side of the rear window.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.

Although we are experiencing cold winter weather, police advise residents to refrain from leaving their cars warming up and unattended in driveways or parking lots as these situations become easy targets for car thieves.

