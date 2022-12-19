Police, MSP investigate two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths after officers were called for a well-being check.

On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 3:45 p.m., Davison Police were asked to perform a well-being check at a home in the 400 block of South State Street, officials said.

Responding officers found two bodies inside the residence. DPD detectives asked the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division, Bridgeport Crime Lab to respond. Investigators said there is no active threat to the public related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Bill Skellenger at 810-653-4196 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, the P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

