Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence.

Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch.

Monday, Dec. 19 she told TV5 that her blankets were back into her possession.

“Thanks to social media and TV, the postal worker who originally delivered my package heard my plight. She realized she put it at the wrong address and came back Saturday to straighten things out,” Bullard said.

The postal worker mistakenly thought that the residence she delivered the package to were snowbirds, so she tucked it behind some things on their porch for safekeeping, Bullard said.

She also said that you wouldn’t have been able to see the package unless you moved those things around on the porch.

“Needless to say, it was a big mistake and she was so apologetic for causing such a hardship,” Bullard said.

Bullard said she can’t thank TV5 enough for everything that was done to help get those blankets back.

