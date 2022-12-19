Saginaw natives Draymond Green, Ven Johnson helps feed families with food giveaway

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With everything from gas to groceries going up in price. Putting food on the table for the holidays will be a challenge for many families. But thanks to two native sons of Saginaw, charity organizations and local businesses, hundreds of families will be able to have Christmas dinner this season.

Car after car rolled into the parking lot of the Dow Event Center on Sunday but they were not there to see a show or watch a hockey game. They came to receive a free “home cooked meal.”

“Everything has been great. We got here, I think, today around nine in the morning and we had a whole assembly line putting everything together; but we’ve had a great turnout,” said Meghan Lupo from Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market.

Four time NBA champion Draymond Green, along with Detroit attorney Ven Johnson, and the Saginaw Spirit Foundation hosted the food giveaway. Where the first 750 families received a box filled with a turkey, vegetables, and other foods associated with the holiday dinner.

“We’ve been serving a lot of people, a lot of people in the community, cars study coming in. We had a line around the corner and they know we pretty much filled all those cars up with boxes,” said Saginaw High School Varsity Coach Julian Taylor.

Among the volunteers at the giveaway were the Saginaw High School boys and girls basketball teams, and the Arthur Hill High School cheerleading team. And organizers say they were all happy to help and giveback to the community because it was so rewarding.

“We just want to be able to help the community any way that we can. We’re very fortunate to be a part of such a great community,” said Lupo.

Green, a forward with the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, was a star athlete at Saginaw High School; and Johnson was a standout tennis player in the late 1970s at the now-defunct Douglas MacArthur High School in Saginaw.

