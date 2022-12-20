19-year-old killed in crash following police pursuit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a crash related to a police pursuit.

It happened about 3:50 p.m. on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw on Dec. 20.

The 19-year-old was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger when he fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th Street north of Holland Avenue, Michigan State Police said.

He sped away from pursuing troopers in fully marked patrol units with their lights and sirens activated, police said.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree and a utility pole. He was killed on impact, police said.

No one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

