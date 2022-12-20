3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say two people suspected of stealing more than $115,000 from Kohl’s have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect is still at large.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says on Nov. 11, an individual went behind an unattended Kohl’s jewelry counter, while two other individuals provided watch.

Police say the group casually left the store moments later with a bag full of stolen Simply Vera Vera Wang jewelry. The theft was later reported when the retail store became aware of the situation.

WHSV reports detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit viewed surveillance footage and began working with Kohl’s as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies along the east coast.

According to WHSV, on Nov. 14, three suspects burglarized a jewelry store in Rainbow City, Alabama. The suspects led officers on a pursuit before continuing to flee on foot.

Officers used K9s and aerial resources, including a helicopter and UAV, to search for the offenders. One suspect was apprehended that afternoon while a second was captured the following day. Police say the third suspect managed to escape.

After consultation with authorities in Alabama regarding the suspects, Harrisonburg detectives were able to move forward with charges associated with the Kohl’s larceny.

Twenty-seven-year-old Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza and 26-year-old Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme of Chile were arrested and charged in connection to the burglaries.

The third subject that managed to escape authorities in Alabama was eventually identified as Jaime Patricio Otarola-Troncoso, 27, of Chile. He is also believed to be the third suspect in the Harrisonburg theft and is currently wanted.

Police say after further investigation, the owner of the vehicle used in the thefts, 38-year-old Antonio Alejandro Fuenzalida-Barrerra of Florida, was also charged as police believe he allowed the suspects to use his vehicle knowing they were going to commit crimes.

WHSV reports authorities struggled to properly identify several of the involved suspects due to lack of proper documentation and identities are still being confirmed due to multiple aliases being used. Law enforcement agencies continue sharing information and believe all suspects are part of a larger organized theft group.

With the exception of Otarola-Troncoso, all suspects are in custody in Alabama. Charges are pending in other jurisdictions.

