NEW DETAILS: One dead in fire at Flint townhome, authorities say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at a Flint townhome on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

TV5 is working to learn more about the fire. It is located on Orchard Lane, just south of Flushing Road between Bellenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue.

The fire broke out at around 4 p.m., authorities said.

One person was found dead in the kitchen, authorities said.

Authorities said they suspect arson and foul play are involved in the fire.

