Former MSU basketball star Mat Ishbia to purchase the Phoenix Suns

(AP Photos)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia is expected to purchase the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

“The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver,” said Wojnarowski.

The purchase also includes the WNBA Phoenix Mercury according to ESPN. Wojnarowski also reported that ESPN sources said the price could be close to $4 billion.

Ishbia played for MSU for four years starting from 1998 to 2002 and ended up going to three Final Fours and winning the National Championship in 2000.

He then became the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) in 2013 after joining the company in 2003.

