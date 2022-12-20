Funding secured to feed children during summer

WASHINGTON (WNEM) – Funding has been secured to establish a nationwide summer EBT program and flexible meal delivery options to help feed children in the summer.

This funding is the first permanent investment Congress has made in child nutrition in more than 10 years, and this investment will benefit 29 million children, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said.

“We know too often children who are able to get healthy meals in school go hungry during the summer. This investment is a critical step to ending childhood hunger,” Stabenow said.

This permanent funding will provide families $40 per month per eligible child through an EBT program to buy groceries to supplement traditional summer meal programs. It also establishes flexibility for alternative meal delivery for rural areas.

The legislation will also protect families who are victims of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.

States are seeing alarming increases in cases of SNAP EBT being stolen from households by means of skimming, where thieves use electronic devices to steal a household’s EBT. This legislation gives the USDA and states the authority to reissue nutrition EBT to victims and to increase security measures to protect families against these kinds of fraud cases, Stabenow said.

Stabenow said these efforts will allow the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry to gather more data on occurrences of SNAP fraud and respond to this issue in the 2023 Farm Bill.

