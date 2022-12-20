Hemlock grain silo fire still burning, fire department says

Hemlock grain silo fire still burning as of Tuesday afternoon
By Emily Brown
Dec. 20, 2022
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters are still monitoring the flames two days after a fire broke out in a grain silo in Hemlock.

The fire started on Dec. 18 around 10:10 p.m. More than 100 firefighters from more than 50 different stations worked tirelessly to knock down the flames and contain the fire.

Richland Township Fire Chief Jeremy Scott said on Dec. 19 that the cause of the fire is still under investigation because the flames have to be put out first.

The Richland Township Fire Department confirmed that the fire at The Anderson Inc. was still burning Tuesday afternoon.

They cannot give an estimate about how much longer it will burn.

