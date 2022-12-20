Midland County Sheriff warns of phone scammer posing as deputy

A mid-Michigan sheriff is warning people that someone is posing as one of his deputies over the phone.

“They were basically telling folks that they were representing our office and they were calling them because they had missed jury duty. And so they were trying to collect a sort of payment to keep them out of trouble,” said Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene.

The sheriff’s office received several complaints about the phone calls where scammers targeted seniors and demanded money for missing jury duty in Bay County.

“It upsets me that people are using this type of tactic on vulnerable people and that people actually do fall victim to it on occasion,” said Sheriff Greene.

He says law enforcement agencies, or the IRS, will not demand money over the phone for any reason.

Sheriff Greene said if you receive a call, “Just hang up and then call 911 or their local sheriff’s office or law enforcement agency and inquire about it and report it.”

He said it is extremely difficult to find and prosecute the culprits.

“Unfortunately, most of the times it’s from outside of this country, and from an unknown number because they’re spoofing our phone number,” said Sheriff Greene.

He says if you get any phone call from a person asking for money, credit card or account information, or any kind of personal information, this should be a red flag. You should question the person or hang up and call the agency or individual they are claiming to be to verify the information.

