Mostly quiet today and tomorrow, major winter storm expected Thursday night - early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its another cooler morning across Mid-Michigan with temperatures continuing to hold in the low-mid 20s across the area. As we head into the afternoon our temperatures should return to the lower 30s for a brief time. Clouds hang around again today with a few isolated flurries possible this morning.

Tonight we should dip into the teens for most areas so plan on bundling up tomorrow morning. Below is a look at your Hourly forecast for today and tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hourly Forecast Today (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hourly Forecast Tomorrow (WNEM)

- CHRISTMAS WEEKEND WINTER STORM UPDATE -

Our eyes will be on a late-week storm system all week. As new data comes in and as watches/warnings/advisories are issued, we’ll have the latest for you. Be sure to check back frequently, on-air, online, and on social media (Facebook: WNEM-TV5 News, Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett).

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been declared for BOTH Friday and Saturday, December 23rd and December 24th.

HERE IS WHAT WE KNOW:

1. A strong storm system will impact the Great Lakes late Thursday through very early Sunday.

2. Impacts include: bitter cold temperatures, strong wind gusts, a flash freeze Friday, rain to heavy snow for some and all heavy snow for others.

3. These conditions will impact holiday travel Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.

HERE IS OUR CURRENT THINKING:

1. A mix of rain/snow begins late Thursday night into Friday morning. Exactly who sees what type of precipitation and for how long is still something are working to narrow in on.

2. Friday afternoon and evening, the warm air associated with this storm system (we call it the ‘warm sector’) looks to begin departing the state allowing MUCH colder air to filter into Mid-Michigan causing all precipitation to change over to snow. This much colder air may allow for any wet areas to freeze quickly (a flash freeze) causing rapidly changing road conditions.

3. This much colder air will come on very gusty winds, some gusts my exceed 30-40 mph. Combine falling snow and winds over 35mph and we’ll have blizzard conditions in Mid-Michigan - which is a decent possibility at this point. These winds and falling snow will continue through Saturday evening so very low visibilities due to blizzard conditions are expected all Saturday. Snow totals may exceed 6″ in some locations.

4. These winds and falling temperatures, especially Saturday and early Sunday, will allow wind chills to dip to near and below zero. Winds may also pose a threat for isolated power outages.

HERE’S WHAT WE ARE STILL TRYING TO PIN DOWN:

1. Exact timing of rain and/or snow and if/when they change over

2. Exact timing for the possible flash freeze on Friday

3. Snowfall amounts - who sees how much?

Stay with Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett on TV5 on air or online at wnem.com/weather for all updates and alerts! Below is a look at the current details for the First Alert Weather Days and the extended Hour-By-Hour for Friday.

TV5 First Alert Weather | First Alert Weather Days Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour Friday (WNEM)

