SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said.

The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said.

There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening.

Stay with TV5 as we learn more about this story.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.