Quiet Wednesday ahead, latest on late-week storm

Luckily the first half of this week has been fairly quiet, as preparations continue for messy weather by the end of this week.

A strong winter storm has its sights set on the state, with nasty winter weather conditions expected, regardless of how much snow we receive. This storm system will not only bring snow, but much colder temperatures with bitterly cold wind chills, and strong wind gusts that could exceed 40+ miles per hour.

Our latest thoughts on this are contained below. As of Tuesday, our message remains the same, there are still things we’re fine tuning, specifically the timing of our changeover to snow locally, plus the amount of snow we receive. Please remain patient with us, you’ll have that info soon.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be a bit variable this evening, with patches of clouds and clearing. Regardless, dry weather is expected for everyone, with lows steadily falling into the teens and 20s tonight.

Winds will remain westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, which will keep wind chills a few degrees colder into the morning commute on Wednesday.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be our last completely quiet day, with skies having a chance to feature some sunshine in the morning, with increasing clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 20s to low 30s for the afternoon, with a light and variable wind.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday evening through Wednesday night, with lows falling into the teens to middle 20s.

Late Week Storm: Our Latest Thoughts (First Alert Days: Friday & Saturday)

Our eyes will be on a late-week storm system all week. As new data comes in and as watches/warnings/advisories are issued, we’ll have the latest for you. Be sure to check back frequently, on-air, online, and on social media (Facebook: WNEM-TV5 News, Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett).

Winter Storm Watches have been issued already, with the NWS Detroit office likely making a decision soon. (WNEM)

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for our western and northern counties, and the rest of the area (Tri-Cities, Thumb, and south) will eventually follow suit within the next 24 hours. These watches run from late Thursday - Saturday, and will likely be changed to warnings/advisories before the storm begins.

We’re becoming pretty confident in the general progression of this system at this point. Thursday will likely start dry, with potentially the entire afternoon remaining dry. However, we expect rain and snow to gradually begin moving in on Thursday evening and continue through Friday. Any rain leftover Friday morning will changeover to snow, and from that point forward, we’ll see snow through Saturday.

A strong winter storm system is expected to move through late this week and this weekend. (WNEM)

Falling temperatures through the day Friday will make things worse, with midnight temperatures around the low to middle 30s, falling to the 20s in most areas by daybreak and dropping a few more degrees into the afternoon. A flash freeze of wet roads is possible in this scenario.

Snow will become more scattered on Saturday and we don’t expect to accumulate as much as Friday and Friday night, but there will be potential for snow squalls as showers occasionally pass through from the west side of the state. Low visibility and rapid accumulations will be possible.

In addition to the snow squalls themselves, winds will be picking up on Friday, especially Friday evening, and will be very gusty through Saturday morning. It’s during this time frame gusts could exceed 45 miles per hour. This could lead to not only power outages (which could be difficult to catch up with thanks to the wind and cold), but blowing and drifting snow. This will only enhance visibility issues.

Friday & Saturday are TV5 First Alert Weather Days. (WNEM)

With all of this in mind, blizzard-like conditions are entirely possible at times Friday and Saturday.

And if that weren’t enough, wind chills with highs only in the teens and low 20s this weekend, will be falling frequently near and below 0 on Saturday and Sunday. This makes any power outages dangerous for those who cannot easily leave their homes or for poorly insulated homes.

Snowfall totals will be coming soon. And could exceed 6″ for the duration of the storm. However, it’s important to emphasize that regardless of how much snow we see, this will be a nasty storm to deal with.

Though you don’t need to make any decisions right this second, at least be thinking of alternatives or consider staying home to be on the safe side. If you decide to travel Friday and Saturday, you’ll need to be prepared to handle the cold in the event you get stuck or get in an accident.

All of this information is overwhelming and isn’t intended to give you a doomsday scenario. We will get through it like we always do. But preparation is key, and we want everyone safe during a very important time of year and heavy travel period.

