Road crews gear up for holiday storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Road commissions across mid-Michigan are gearing up to prepare for potential blizzard-like conditions, which could mean overtime and double time for crews keeping the streets clear.

County commissions say their plows and their budgets are prepared for the holiday weekend.

“I think our equipment operators are pretty much expecting that they’ll be expected to come in on those days,” said Kylie Dontje, the communications coordinator at the Genesee County Road Commission.

Dontje said it appears likely that it will be all hands on deck during the holiday weekend thanks to a snowy and windy forecast. There is the potential for a lot of overtime and double time to be paid out to those working hard to keep the roads clear, but Dontje said that is something the budget can handle.

“We haven’t really had to call them in for much overtime this year. I think it maybe has happened twice so far,” Dontje said. “It’s been a pretty mild winter so far, so there’s plenty of room in the budget because we do allocate money for overtime.”

The same goes for Bay County. Jim Lillo, engineer and manager at the Bay County Road Commission, said it will take more than one weather event during a holiday to crimp his budget.

“Events like this are built into our budget. The overtime and the extra effort are part of it. Probably ask me if we have six or eight storms as this one, at least as this one is predicted to be, it could at the end,” Lillo said.

Even though it appears snow plow drivers will earn a bigger paycheck, Lillo pointed out that some of his truck operators would trade in the extra cash for valuable time with family this weekend.

Dontje said many snow plow drivers in Genesee County are excited to take on what is expected to be the first significant snow event of the 2022-23 winter weather season.

“You get to see the fruits of your labor. You know, you get to see the roads go from snow-covered to clean,” Dontje said.

She said a lot of workers just enjoy getting behind the plow truck and making sure everybody stays safe.

