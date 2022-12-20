MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan.

The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared for this winter weather, MDOT spokesperson Jocelyn Garza said.

“We are going to be monitoring weather conditions around the clock.”

Garza said MDOT will also be working with other county and local agencies that partner with them in keeping trunk lines clear. This is all in an effort to make sure road conditions in the region stay consistent.

“The last thing you want to see happen is for people to cross over from Saginaw to Genesee county, or vice versa, and have a sudden change in the road conditions,” she said. “So communicating with them appropriately, to make sure that we’re all attacking the trunk lines in the best manner moving forward to stay productive, and keep as many clear lanes open as possible during the storm, is going to be really important to us.”

The Genesee County Road Commission Communications Coordinator, Kylie Dontje, said crews are anticipating a busy holiday weekend.

“We have 60 trucks that are available. And we have about 70 equipment operators. So it will probably be all 60 trucks out on the roads,” she said.

Even when the snow lightens up, the wind may not.

“Wind is very difficult because anytime you remove material from the road, the wind has the potential to put it back,” she explained. “It also has the potential to turn any melted snow into ice.”

Garza said that could result in tricky driving conditions at times, despite MOD’s best effort.

“If you don’t have to travel in those conditions, certainly don’t. We know that people want to be out, especially visiting family because we are coming up on a major holiday weekend. But if weather conditions are severe, it’s best for people to stay home,” she advised.

Garza said she knows there are people that will decide to, or must, travel this holiday weekend, so she advises them to adjust their speed to the road conditions.

