Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy.

“Go forth, have a great career and be the best that you can be,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

Ruth said he’s excited about the new crew and they are a very good group of officers. He said they came in at the perfect time, filling the gap in the department’s recent staffing shortage.

“These people will actually bring our shortage up to the point where we’re fully staffed,” Ruth said.

They’re not done with recruiting just yet, Ruth said.

“I have two more officers that I’m putting into the January academy, or two more recruits. And with that, we’re fully staffed,” he said.

The new officers said they are ready and excited to start serving the city of Saginaw.

“I feel pretty excited, I’ve been wanting to be a police [officer] for a long time,” new officer Demarcus Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he grew up wanting to be a police officer and it felt good finally achieving that goal.

“Most excited about being able to get out and get started, working on the road, and working with the community,” said Jeff Dehaan, another new officer.

Ruth said he couldn’t be more proud of them.

“They’re very good officers. They all did a great job in the academy. And I think they’re just going to do a great job helping our citizens out here in the city of Saginaw,” Ruth said.

With these new officers in the ranks, the department can now breathe a sigh of relief.

