Sheriff’s office creates scholarships for Oxford students, brightens Christmas for 12 families

OAKLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Association (OCSDA) unveiled the Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund and announced a dozen local families were adopted for the Family Benevolent Fund’s inaugural Christmas Family Celebration this year.

The Oxford High School Memorial Fund is to benefit students who were enrolled in the Oxford school district on Nov. 30, 2021, the day four students were killed, and six students and a teacher were wounded, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Any eligible student who graduates from Oxford High School is able to apply for a scholarship to attend Oakland Community College. Five scholarships will be awarded in April 2023 at Oxford High School during its awards ceremony. The Family Benevolent Fund raised more than $24,000 through the sale of Oxford Strong pins to support this program, Bouchard said.

“It is inspiring to see after a tragedy where we have seen the worst in humanity, to watch the rise of the best in humanity that seeks out ways to uplift and support people in these terrible moments,” Bouchard said. “I am proud of our team, and all who contributed to this effort to brighten not just the holiday, but the future for a number of families.”

The OCDSA and Family Benevolent Fund were able to adopt 12 families for Christmas through the generosity of its membership, local businesses, and donors. It is the first time the Family Benevolent Fund has sponsored families for Christmas, Bouchard said.

One of the families receiving assistance recently moved to Rochester Hills after being displaced from their home in Ukraine. All the families will be provided with a holiday meal from local restaurants, gifts, and gas cards.

“Our board wanted to do something to impact families in Oakland County this holiday season,” Det. Rich Knodel said. “We could not have done this without everyone’s help. Two of our biggest donors were Great Oaks Country Club and T.J. Lang.”

Knodel wants to thank all those who have supported the OCDSA and the Family Benevolent Fund this year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.