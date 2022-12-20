Shingles for Shelter gifts new roof to homeowner in need

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) – C&L Ward’s seventh annual Shingles for Shelter recipient has been chosen.

C&L Ward marketing director John Sheick said it’s never easy to choose the recipient, but the 2022 beneficiary, Steve Jewell from Clarkston, really stood out.

“It is hard to begin to imagine so much loss endured by a single person,” Sheick said.

Jewell had an accident 25 years ago that left him physically impaired, but he was determined to heal and return to work regardless. Jewell and his wife lost their 23-year-old son in a tragic accident in 2017, and in the following years, Jewell’s father suffered a debilitating stroke and his mother-in-law’s health began to decline. Jewell cared for his family with dignity and love. His father and mother-in-law passed away in early 2022, and Jewell’s wife was diagnosed with cancer soon after. She died within a month of being diagnosed.

“I have watched this man suffer and bounce back on numerous occasions. His strength and positive attitude are amazing when faced with tragedy, heartbreak, and adverse situations,” said Denise Harris, Jewell’s neighbor. “He deserves to have the dark cloud that seems to loom over him, lifted, and have some good positive things happen for a change.”

The seventh roof giveaway will be installed at Jewell’s home in the coming months, C&L Ward said.

