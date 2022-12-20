Teddy Bear Toss rescheduled for 12/29 vs. Soo

By Saginaw Spirit
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit have rescheduled their annual Teddy Bear Toss game for Thursday, December 29 at 7:05pm when they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

All teddy bears and proceeds from the Spirit’s annual Teddy Bear Toss will benefit the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation.

The make-up date for the postponed December 17 game vs. the Erie Otters is still TBD.

If you purchased tickets specifically for the Teddy Bear Toss night on December 17, you may exchange your tickets for December 29 at your original place of purchase.

