Teens charged in drive-by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Four teenagers have been charged with several crimes following a drive-by shooting in Saginaw over the weekend.

It happened on Mershon Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to a residence on Mershon Street that had been shot at by four suspects in a silver SUV.

Shortly after, police located the suspects’ vehicle on the east side of the city where a vehicle pursuit ensued, Saginaw Police said, adding one of the suspects tossed a firearm from the vehicle.

Police recovered the gun as the chase continued.

The suspects’ vehicle eventually came to a stop and all four suspects were taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police recovered three rifles and a second handgun inside the vehicle.

“I am very proud of the excellent police work from our officers that removed some very dangerous individuals from our community that have no regard for human life and the safety of our citizens,” Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said.

The four 17-year-old suspects have been lodged and arraigned at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of felony firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm at a building, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possessing a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, and fleeing from a police officer.

The suspects have been charged as adults and have been identified as Dtayveon Mykese Jackson, Tristan Santiago Villanueva, Dmarion Jacory Griffin, and Omariontae Williams.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.