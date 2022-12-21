$80K of items stolen from a new business in Huron Co.

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A representative of a new business in development, Huron Central Dispatch, reported to Huron County Sheriff that $80,000 of light fixtures were stolen from their property after 12 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The representative said that the locks on two of their large storage containers were cut off and 100 two-section light fixtures are now missing. The workers claimed that the value of the lights is $800 apiece authorities said.

The location, on M-53 in Lincoln Twp., was alleged to have been broken into between 3 p.m. Dec. 20 and 12 p.m. Dec. 21. authorities said.

It is believed that more than one vehicle, or one vehicle with a large trailer, was used for the theft authorities said.

The Huron Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have seen any activity at this location between the times of the alleged break-in contact the office during regular business hours at 989-269-6500.

You may also contact Huron Central Dispatch’s non-emergency number of 989-269-6421.

Confidential callers can also call our TIPS line anytime at 989-269-2861.

