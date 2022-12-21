Changes to child support means higher payments for families receiving assistance

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan parents who receive cash assistance will see an increase in child support under a new policy change.

The 2023 budget allows low-income families who are receiving both cash assistance and child support to receive an additional $1.1 million this year.

The change is part of efforts by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to assist families who receive child support and cash assistance through the Family Independence Program.

With the 2020 state budget, a partial child support “pass-through” was created to allow families to receive additional funds.

“We’re pleased to place Michigan at the forefront of the movement among states to implement a full pass-through,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS, which houses the state’s Office of Child Support. “Putting more money into the accounts of families is especially important right now, with living expenses increasing.”

The MDHHS passes through up to $200 of child support each month to families with two or more children, and up to $100 to families with one child. In addition, the MDHHS keeps a portion of child support payments above those amounts that would be paid to parents who also receive cash assistance.

“Sending these dollars to families rather than keeping it may increase participation and cooperation with Michigan’s Child Support Program because the paying parents know a portion of what they pay will go to the family instead of the government,” the state said.

Families who receive cash assistance will only receive the increased payments if the parent who owes child support pays it in the month it is due.

These changes begin in January. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.