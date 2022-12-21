Consumer Energy prepares for winter storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Instead of preparing to spend the holiday weekend with their families, Consumers Energy workers are preparing for a winter storm.

“We don’t know for sure what the weather is going to bring but it’s our job to prepare. And we a Consumers Energy want to make sure we’re ready so we can get to work as soon as we can,” said Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler.

He said thousands of the utility’s employees will hit the ground running to restore power as soon as it is safe.

“We have crews who are available, who right now are getting their equipment together. They’re getting a sense of where they’re going to be working,” said Wheeler.

While this storm is expected to bring a lot of snow it is not what will be keeping them busy. Consumers biggest concern is the wind.

“Snow by itself is not usually an issue for us. However, when you see ice, when you see wind gusts get above 50 or 60 miles per hour. That’s where you have limbs, and branches, and entire trees that began to fall.” said Wheeler.

He said people at home need to prepare as well, by having an emergency preparedness plan and knowing how to report power outages on the company’s website.

“This is a good time for you in your household or your business to really figure out your plan. It starts with things like making sure you know what food and water for example, you’re going to have no know where you’re going to be,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler also says if you have a generator, to make sure to use it outside your home in a well ventilated area; and to remember to never touch a downed powerline, staying at least 25 feet away from it.

