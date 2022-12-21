Dry start to Thursday, storm moves in Thursday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another quiet day presented itself around Mid-Michigan, and we’ll take as much time as we can before things become more active later this week. We should continue our quiet conditions through early Thursday locally, so you still have some time tomorrow to finish up also.

Now that we’re getting closer to the storm, the specifics are starting to become more clear. There is still time for adjustment, but we’re comfortable in the general progression things going into the end of the week. You’ll find our latest thoughts, including our first run at snowfall totals below. Regardless of the amount of snow, know that travel will be nasty at times in an important travel time, with bitterly cold temperatures moving in, too.

Winter Storm Warnings & Blizzard Warnings have now been issued. (WNEM)

Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings have been issued for the TV5 viewing area. For a complete listing and specific info for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

You should have no trouble getting things accomplished this evening as dry weather is expected, despite clouds moving back into the area.

Temperatures in the teens and 20s early this evening will gradually rise through the night as warm front passes through the area. We will be a bit warmer tomorrow morning than we have the last few nights. Winds will be coming from the southeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour, bringing a slight wind chill.

Late-Week Winter Storm: Thursday - Saturday

Thursday will start on the dry side, with temperatures having a chance to warm up into the middle and upper 30s for highs in our warmest areas, mainly to the east. Areas to the north and west will be a bit cooler. Those temperature divides will be the reason some areas have a chance at rain initially, while others see minimal or no rain and mostly snow.

Snow is expected to return Thursday evening, with rain possible to the east. (WNEM)

We are expecting things to get underway in our area Thursday evening, with a rain and snow mix at first, with a transition to snow late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The storm system will be moving in southwest to northeast, so expect an arrival time that’s sooner in southern and west Michigan.

Snowfall is expected to be widespread early Friday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be at their warmest Friday around 12 AM, before falling through the day. This will transition any rain over to snow quickly, and once that change occurs, it will be snow from that point forward. We expect to accumulate most of our snow on Friday. With the falling temperatures, we need to be mindful of flash-freeze potential on the roads, especially in areas that experience rain. Snow will have no trouble accumulating on the roads anyway, with a transition into the 20s pretty quickly on Friday.

Strong winds are expected on Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

Strong winds will gradually pick up through Friday also, with gusts between 45-55 miles per hour possible at the peak. The strongest winds will likely occur from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. It’s during this time blowing and drifting will be possible. Winds will be from a westerly direction, so north and south roads will be the most vulnerable to blowing and drifting across the road. Visibility reductions can be expected.

Power outages will be possible, and any outages could take a bit longer to restore if the wind remains strong.

Snow will continue on Saturday, but we won’t accumulate as much on this side of the state, compared to the west side. It will also be more scattered. However, we’ll still need to be aware of that snow as it falls, as occasionally we could see showers with squall-like tendencies. We’ll handle snowfall accumulations for Saturday as we get closer.

As for accumulations during the main push of the storm (Thursday night - 7 AM Saturday), we have highlighted generally 4-10″ of snow for the TV5 viewing area. Our map breaking ranges down more specifically is pictured below. A zone of 5-10″+ is found farther to the west near US-127 and extends into our northern areas. The rest of the region is under 4-8″ of snow.

Our initial call on snowfall totals. Some adjustments are possible. (WNEM)

This map is still subject to some minor adjustments as we continue to get better information, but we don’t expect major changes at this time. Blowing and drifting will make measuring difficult and as we’ve emphasized many times the last few days, even a small amount of snow could cause issues on the roads.

Lastly, bitterly cold temperatures are expected, with highs only in the teens and 20s, and lows in the single numbers and low teens all weekend. This means wind chills will be even colder, dipping to 0 to -15 at their coldest. This makes getting stuck on roads even more hazardous, so if you do travel, please be prepared.

Wind chills are expected to be near and below 0 on Friday and through the weekend. (WNEM)

As always, we have been through this before, and we will get through it again. But make sure you’re being as safe as possible as this storm passes through, because things can become hazardous very quickly, even if you’re not expecting it. We’ll have updates through the weekend!

