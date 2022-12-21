Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage

MID-MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out.

G.W. Heating and Air Conditioning said there are things you should do to make sure the heat stays inside your home.

“Check your filter, a dirty filter can hamper the airflow of a system and slow it down,” said Tim Dolan, co-owner of the heating and cooling company.

That is the biggest piece of advice he had for keeping the heat on when temperatures drop off. He said besides checking the filter, you should look around your house as the snow piles up.

“If you got a high-efficient furnace, they vent with PVC pipes. You want to keep them clear of any snow or any ice, that’s another nuisance call we usually get,” he said.

Dolan said failure to follow these steps could leave you in the cold.

“The furnace, if the snow gets around, it’ll shut down. There’re safety switches on it, pressure switches, and if you don’t know what’s going on, you’re going to have a no heat situation.”

The high winds featured with the winter weather forecast to impact mid-Michigan could lead to power outages as well, which would bring generators into play. That, in itself, has its own danger associated with it.

Lt. Kim Vetter, with the Michigan State Police, said anyone using a generator needs to be careful.

“They need to make sure that those generators are ventilated properly, they should never put a generator inside their home. Generators need to be either outside or in a garage, and even inside a garage, there needs to be an open-air source,” she said.

Generators emit carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide, if allowed to build up in a closed space, can be deadly.

“We have carbon monoxide accidents every year and it would be a great thing to have a year where we don’t have any of those accidents,” she said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s website and the Saginaw County Road Commission’s website have maps for their snowplows and their routes.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.