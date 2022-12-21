Free radon testing kits available to Saginaw residents through Jan. 2023

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) is distributing free radon test kits to area residents through Jan. 31

Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year. Radon is a gas, so it can move upward through soil and enter buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation, floor, or walls.

Testing your home is the only way to know if you have elevated radon levels.

“Taking action to reduce your exposure to this tasteless, odorless, colorless, radioactive gas is important,” says Chris Klawuhn, MSA, RS, director of Environmental Health Services at SCHD.

He advised residents to get a kit and, if elevated radon levels are detected, they must confirm the measurements with additional testing and then take action to reduce the levels in their homes.

They will be located in Room 101 at SCHD, 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.

They are also available at the Rehmann Health Center in Chesaning by calling 989-845-3911.

Residents in the area of Birch Run and Taymouth Townships can pick up a free kit from the Village of Birch Run office at 12060 Heath St., Birch Run Township office at 8425 Main St., or at the Taymouth Township office at 4343 E. Birch Run Road.

Frankenmuth City Hall, located at 240 W. Genesee St., will also provide free kits through the end of January.

For more information, call SCHD Environmental Health Services at 989-758-3686 or visit their website.

For information on your risk of developing lung cancer due to radon exposure, whether you are a smoker or non-smoker, visit the EPA’s website.

