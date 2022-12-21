Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Genesee County man has been convicted and charged for killing and torturing animals.

Anthony Polite, 55, was taken to prison at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 after being convicted of animal torture and abuse causing death, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

“If you can’t take care of your companion animals, don’t kill them. We’ll take care of them,” Swanson said.

In December 2018, the sheriff’s office received a tip from animal control about a dead animal and other emaciated animals at a residence in the 400 block of E. Jameson Road. The animals were injured and eating dirt while outside in the cold weather, Swanson said.

Upon arrival, deputies found one dead dog and other dogs that were starving and had no food or water. The dogs hadn’t eaten for nearly 90 days, according to a veterinary necropsy conducted on the dog that had died. The stomach contents of this dog only revealed mud, sticks, and grass, Swanson said.

According to Swanson, the surviving dogs were barely alive, scared, and freezing.

Swanson said one dog had a collar that was embedded an inch into its neck and needed to be surgically removed. The collar had been placed on the dog when it was younger and was never adjusted for adulthood.

Swanson also said all the dogs’ ears had been cropped with scissors, and they were given no pain medication or antibiotics.

Another dog died on the way to an animal shelter, but five dogs were able to be rescued and are in homes now, Swanson said.

Swanson thanked members of the community for their help with this case.

Polite was convicted of two counts of animal abuse, torture, and killing. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison for each count. He was also convicted of animal abandoning and cruelty of four to 10 animals and received a prison sentence of 17 months.

According to Swanson, there is a direct link between violence against animals and violence against people. He said Genesee County will be taking the lead on cases like these and will be holding more people like Polite accountable for their actions.

