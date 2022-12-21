Lafayette Bridge construction to begin Jan. 3

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on the Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to begin Jan. 3.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 in maintenance repairs to the bridge. Work includes deck and sidewalk patching and joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw River, MDOT said.

M-13/M-84 will be detoured via M-25 to the north at Veterans Memorial Bridge while the project takes place.

Work is expected to wrap up Feb. 24.

“This bridge work will extend the life of the bridge until a full replacement of the structure begins, currently planned for 2024,” MDOT said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Radon Testing
Free radon testing kits available to Saginaw residents through Jan. 2023
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21
Michiganders encouraged to prepare for storm