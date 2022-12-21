Lafayette Bridge construction to begin Jan. 3

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on the Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to begin Jan. 3.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 in maintenance repairs to the bridge. Work includes deck and sidewalk patching and joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw River, MDOT said.

M-13/M-84 will be detoured via M-25 to the north at Veterans Memorial Bridge while the project takes place.

Work is expected to wrap up Feb. 24.

“This bridge work will extend the life of the bridge until a full replacement of the structure begins, currently planned for 2024,” MDOT said.

