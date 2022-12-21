Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced maintenance repairs will begin on the Lafayette Street Bridge beginning Jan. 3. It’s estimated to cost $700,000.

MDOT said those costs could increase due to dropping temperatures slowing production.

That’s not the only challenge cold weather will bring.

“It’s not optimal to do it during the winter time because we do have to heat and house the concrete as it cures. And as everybody knows in the winter time to do stuff it takes longer,” Steve Katenhus said.

MDOT said work on the bridge includes deck and sidewalk patching, along with joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw river.

Katenhus said MDOT is doing the work now because those areas could fault within the next year or two. He said the work is being done over the winter because the river channel is closed to bridge traffic, like freighters.

“Some of the repair areas are in the movable parts of the bridge. So if you had an opening and you’re working on that, all your gears would be down into the structure. And it’s not even feasible during the shipping season,” he said.

The Lafayette Street Bridge will be closed to vehicles, and M-13 and M-84 traffic will be detoured via M-25 to the north at Vets Bridge while the project takes place.

Work is expected to wrap up on Feb. 24.

MDOT says the work will extend the bridge’s life until construction on a replacement begins, which is planned for 2024. It is currently estimated to cost $90-100,000,000 to complete.

Despite the announcement of the closure of another bridge in Bay City, Liberty Bridge is expected to open on Dec. 22 in the afternoon.

Bay City Bridge Partners said everyone can drive over the bridge for free through March next year and it will remain free for Bay City residents only until 2028.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.