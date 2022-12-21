Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Swanson said many community members have been coming into the sheriff’s office to drop off toys in the Holiday Toy Drive box that has been sitting in the lobby.

The weekend before the toys were to be distributed, someone came and stole some toys from the box in the jail lobby, Swanson said.

Video surveillance footage showed the suspect packing a bag with toys from the Holiday Toy Drive box and leaving the building.

Johnell Allen-Bey said it was hard for him to fathom that someone would do this to children who are in need.

The suspect was a 19-year-old man who was later arrested and confessed to the theft. He told officials that he thought the toys were free, Swanson said.

Swanson said the man had looked around while stealing the toys and never asked if the toys were free to take. He also said the box clearly stated the toys were for the 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

The man was charged with larceny from a building.

“You still can’t excuse a decision that takes advantage of other people,” Swanson said after reading the man’s apology in a press conference.

While the man is being held accountable for his actions, toys will be provided to his three children.

Swanson said that when the county has a movement to take care of people, everyone needs to be on board. Those who go against that will be held accountable but the mission will continue, Swanson said.

