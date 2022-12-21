Michiganders encouraged to prepare for storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – With the potential for dangerously cold and hazardous weather this holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police (MSP) encourages residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary safety precautions.

Travel is expected to be dangerous Thursday through Saturday statewide with blizzard conditions and wind gusts between 40-50 mph.

Residents and motorists should have supplies ready for emergency use in case of a power outage or being stranded in a vehicle.

MSP provided the following winter storm preparedness tips:

Make a 72-hour emergency supply kit that includes essential items like food and water, a battery-powered radio, blankets, flashlights, and emergency contact information.

A Winter Storm Watch means a storm is possible while a Winter Storm Warning means a storm is or will soon be occurring in your area.

Identify a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel in the event of a power outage.

Keep yourself updated on weather reports and emergency information.

Stay inside during winter storms if possible, and if you must go outside, wear several layers of lightweight clothing to prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs.

For those requiring oxygen, ensure you have a backup power source in case of long-term power outages.

MSP also gave motorists some traveling tips:

Carry an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with items such as salt, sand, a shovel, food, and blankets.

Ensure your car has the proper mix of antifreeze and water in the cooling system.

Ensure the windshield washing fluid is topped off.

Keep your car’s tires at their recommended pressure.

Keep the fuel tank near full to prevent freezing of the fuel line.

When traveling, let someone know your destination, route, and expected arrival time.

Check the MDHHS fact sheet for more information on cold health and safety.

Major road closures can be found here for motorists traveling during the storm. Additional road condition resources can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.