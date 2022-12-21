Motorists encouraged to gear up for winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan residents are encouraged to get their vehicles ready before the snow and cold move during the holiday weekend.

“Cold temperatures are horrible for vehicles. They’re not designed to operate in it,” said Cody Frost, operator of all auto and service trucks in Saginaw.

Frost gave residents some tips to make sure their vehicles are ready.

“Number one, get your battery and antifreeze tested. That’s first and foremost, to make sure one, that your vehicle is going to start. And number two, that the antifreeze isn’t going to freeze,” Frost said.

Frost said cars should also have at least a half tank of gas, but if your vehicle won’t start, Frost said to make sure you know what you’re doing if you’re going to give it a jump.

“If you have to jump-start a vehicle, look into safely jump-starting a vehicle and the way that it should be done,” Frost said.

If you’re worried about how your car will handle in the snow once you’re on the road, Frost suggested getting snow tires.

“Snow tires will make the world of difference and help you a lot even in just a front-wheel drive car,” Frost said.

With significant winter weather approaching, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is urging motorists to exercise caution.

“People should plan to drive slow. Be prepared. Make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle, and at least a shovel, and warm clothing in case you become stranded,” said Lt. Kim Vetter.

People should prepare things like:

jumper cables

flashlights

first aid kits with any needed medications

non-perishable food that is high in protein

a can opener

water

a toolkit

a radio

cat litter or sand

an ice scraper

a charged cell phone

a help sign

and anything you may need for your pets

Vetter said if you do get stuck, it may be a while before help arrives.

Vetter said while you’re waiting, it is important to stay in your vehicle. She said time and time again, a person will exit their vehicle and get struck by another vehicle that lost control. Vetter said she would hate to see that happen to anyone this weekend.

