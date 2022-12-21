Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night.

It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75.

Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Burton man, is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

