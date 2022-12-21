Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night.

It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75.

Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Burton man, is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Money generic
Changes to child support means higher payments for families receiving assistance
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Dec. 21st
Consumers Energy Crews work on restoring power near Lake Odessa.
Consumer Energy prepares for winter storm
Instead of preparing to spend the holiday weekend wit their families, Consumers Energy workers...
Consumer Energy prepares for winter storm