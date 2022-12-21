Wednesday stays quiet. Latest on upcoming winter storm.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its another chilly and calm start to our morning across Mid-Michigan with temperatures down into the mid-upper teens for most. We have also seen some clear skies this morning, so as the sun comes up some sunshine is expected. Eventually this afternoon clouds will increase across Mid-Michigan as temperatures warm into the mid-upper 20. Thankfully, we have no impacts on traffic this morning, this afternoon or this evening.

The calm conditions will prevail overnight and into the start of your Thursday. We will start out tomorrow morning again in the mid-upper teens before warming well into the 30s, especially in the thumb and across the south during the afternoon and evening. As far as travel impacts go, Thursday morning will be calm & midday Thursday will be calm. Once we start nearing the mid-late afternoon and more-so Thursday evening I expect rain/snow to begin developing across Mid-Michigan. Below are those details:

THE LASTEST ON THE UPCOMING WINTER STORM:

Dec. 21, 2022 - 5:30am

Overall the forecast remains on track this morning for impacts to holiday travel due to a winter storm that will disrupt nearly the entirety of the Great Lakes region Thursday evening through early Sunday morning.

---------------

IMPACTS:

1. Flash Freeze Thursday night-Early Friday Morning for some due to temperatures quickly diving below freezing after rain moved through.

2. Heavy snow for some (accumulations for all expected)

3. Winds of 35-45+ mph will cause blizzard conditions (low visibility) and wind chills below zero.**Very poor travel conditions are expected due to slick roadways and blizzard conditions.**

TV5 First Alert Weather | Winter Storm Impacts (WNEM)

----------------

TIMING:

THURSDAY EVENING: Showers begin as snow for western Mid-Michigan and rain for eastern Mid-Michigan.

THURSDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY MORNING: Snow becomes heavy. Eventually rain is kicked east and everyone turns to snow. Those who receive rain first should see a flash freeze as temperatures crash below freezing during this time period. Winds increase, blizzard conditions possible.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON - SATURDAY MORNING: Steady snow continues with the wind remaining gusty. Blizzard conditions possible.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON - SUNDAY MORNING: Snow gradually winds down some, eventually becoming scattered lake effect snow showers from Lake Michigan Christmas morning.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Winter Storm Timing (WNEM)

--------------------------

WHAT WE ARE STILL WORKING ON:

1. Exactly how much snow we see

2. Exact timing details

3. exactly who starts with rain/snow Thursday evening.

Stay with Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett on TV5 on air or online at wnem.com/weather for all updates and alerts! You can also download the TV5 weather app. Below is a look at the current details for the First Alert Weather Days and the extended Hour-By-Hour for Friday.

TV5 First Alert Weather | FAWD Details (WNEM)

