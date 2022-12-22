Bronner’s closing early for inclement weather

Frankenmuth is home to the world's largest Christmas store, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland.
Frankenmuth is home to the world's largest Christmas store, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland.
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2022
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to inclement weather, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas day.

Bronner’s, the “World’s largest Christmas store”, is a staple destination during the holidays in Frankenmuth for tourists and residents alike.

They are typically only closed in the winter for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Bronner’s will reopen at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.

