Bronner’s closing early for inclement weather

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to inclement weather, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas day.

Bronner’s, the “World’s largest Christmas store”, is a staple destination during the holidays in Frankenmuth for tourists and residents alike.

They are typically only closed in the winter for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Bronner’s will reopen at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.

