Calm first half of Thursday, winter storm arrives this evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Your Thursday morning is starting out quiet, as it should, and as will your afternoon before the forecast gets very busy this evening. Temperatures range from the low 30s to mid 20s across Mid-Michigan this morning. As we head into the evening temperatures will warm into the mid-upper 30s across the eastern half of Mid-Michigan and the lower 30s across western Mid-Michigan. Rain and snow move in this evening. All those details can be found below.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Today's Highs (WNEM)

- WINTER STORM UPDATE -

6:30am Thursday Morning.

Alrighty folks, the day has arrived. We are expecting a highly impactful winter storm to traverse Mid-Michigan starting this evening, tonight, tomorrow and into Saturday.

We have declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days due to this storm and the forecast for those days remains on track with few changes this morning.

This morning and afternoon will remain quiet without any major weather concerns. As we enter the late afternoon and evening hours, snow will begin across the west gradually followed by a rain/snow mix and rain across the central and eastern portions of Mid-Michigan, respectively.

Eventually, as the cold air rapidly swings through Mid-Michigan all of us will turn to snow WHILE ALSO freezing any water left behind by the initial rain. This is what we call a ‘flash freeze’. Temperatures should fall by 20 degrees or so over the course of several hours. As this occurs, winds will also greatly increase giving way to winds of 30-40 mph with gusts of 45-50mph likely.

The combination of falling snow & and the flash freeze will make roads slick. The combination of falling snow and wind will make visibilities very low at times. Slick roadways and poor visibilities will make for very difficult travel late tonight-Friday. Travel is NOT advised.

Snow will continue throughout Friday and into Saturday. Eventually, Saturday’s snow will slow down eventually becoming scattered showers moving through Mid-Michigan into early Christmas Day.

Winds and cold air will result in wind chills dipping below zero for much of the weekend, so its not just the snow and wind, but the cold too! Minimum wind chills of 10 degrees below zero are possible.

Stay with Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro, and Meteorologist Kyle Gillett on TV5 on air or online at wnem.com/weather for all updates and alerts! You can also download the TV5 weather app. Below is a look at the current details for the First Alert Weather Days and the extended Hour-By-Hour for Friday.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour 8pm Thursday (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour 8pm Thursday (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour 8pm Thursday (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour 8pm Thursday (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour 8pm Thursday (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour 8pm Thursday (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.