(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#40. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #71

#40. Berrien County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

--- Length of life rank: #48

--- Quality of life rank: #45

#40. Sanilac County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #52

#40. Van Buren County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #35

#35. Arenac County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

--- Length of life rank: #42

--- Quality of life rank: #69

#35. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #55

--- Quality of life rank: #31

#35. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #51

--- Quality of life rank: #26

#35. Macomb County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #39

#35. Huron County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #43

#34. Shiawassee County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #29

#31. Alcona County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

--- Length of life rank: #61

--- Quality of life rank: #68

#31. Ontonagon County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #65

#31. Otsego County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #60

--- Quality of life rank: #27

#30. Luce County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72

--- Length of life rank: #63

--- Quality of life rank: #81

#27. Wexford County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

--- Length of life rank: #69

--- Quality of life rank: #53

#27. Manistee County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

--- Length of life rank: #67

--- Quality of life rank: #34

#27. Montcalm County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

--- Length of life rank: #54

--- Quality of life rank: #48

#26. Hillsdale County

- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #45

--- Quality of life rank: #38

#23. Cheboygan County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68

--- Length of life rank: #72

--- Quality of life rank: #64

#23. Delta County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #61

--- Length of life rank: #66

--- Quality of life rank: #37

#23. Gratiot County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #40

#22. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

--- Length of life rank: #58

--- Quality of life rank: #57

#19. Branch County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

--- Length of life rank: #53

--- Quality of life rank: #49

#19. Bay County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

--- Length of life rank: #56

--- Quality of life rank: #42

#19. Baraga County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #47

#18. St. Clair County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

--- Length of life rank: #65

--- Quality of life rank: #30

#17. Muskegon County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70

--- Length of life rank: #64

--- Quality of life rank: #77

#15. Saginaw County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71

--- Length of life rank: #70

--- Quality of life rank: #76

#15. St. Joseph County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

--- Length of life rank: #68

--- Quality of life rank: #50

#14. Tuscola County

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63

--- Length of life rank: #62

--- Quality of life rank: #55

#11. Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #82

--- Length of life rank: #75

--- Quality of life rank: #83

#11. Oscoda County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75

--- Length of life rank: #71

--- Quality of life rank: #79

#11. Kalkaska County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

--- Length of life rank: #57

--- Quality of life rank: #61

#10. Roscommon County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73

--- Length of life rank: #79

--- Quality of life rank: #56

#9. Gladwin County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76

--- Length of life rank: #74

--- Quality of life rank: #72

#8. Calhoun County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69

--- Length of life rank: #73

--- Quality of life rank: #66

#7. Montmorency County

- Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74

--- Length of life rank: #77

--- Quality of life rank: #63

#6. Ogemaw County

- Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77

--- Length of life rank: #76

--- Quality of life rank: #73

#4. Genesee County

- Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #80

--- Length of life rank: #78

--- Quality of life rank: #80

#4. Iosco County

- Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

--- Length of life rank: #81

--- Quality of life rank: #60

#3. Iron County

- Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #81

--- Length of life rank: #83

--- Quality of life rank: #75

#1. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #83

--- Length of life rank: #82

--- Quality of life rank: #82

#1. Clare County

- Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79

--- Length of life rank: #80

--- Quality of life rank: #74

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.