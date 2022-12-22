Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

“We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and we will continue on with those services,” said Vicky Schultz, the CEO of Catholic Charities in Flint.

She said the organization will be open every day to provide for those in need during this winter storm and beyond. She said their warming center already sees about 80 people each night.

With the mercury expected to drop, Schultz is concerned.

“We’re already at capacity, so I can’t imagine what this storm is going to bring. And I’m not sure where the shelters are, if the shelters got capacity, to take any more because of these conditions. So I guess we will see how it goes,” she said.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who is also the emergency manager for Genesee County, discussed what’s being done to keep everyone out of the cold.

“We work hand in hand with My Brother’s Keeper, Catholic Charities, Carriage Town Mission. They know that if they reach capacity that we’re the overflow, but only for emergency circumstances. But nobody should be left outside alone. If you see that, call 911 and we’ll get some assistance there,” he said.

That overflow Swanson mentioned is the lobby of the Genesee County jail.

“A lobby that’s warm and safe, we did it last year. If we have to bring in mats from the basement, we’ll do that. As the emergency manager of the county and also the sheriff, whatever it takes to keep people safe and protected, that’s what we do,” Swanson said.

For her part, Schultz wants everyone to do their part to make sure everyone stays warm.

“Look out for anyone who might be homeless and we all have to keep our eyes open,” she said.

Schultz said no one wants anyone to freeze in the frigid temperatures, or to endure the conditions outdoors. She said we all have to look out for each other.

