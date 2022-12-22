Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic.

The bridge was officially back in business after a special ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Bay City Bridge Partners said construction started on Dec. 21, 2021.

General Manager of Operations, Lynn Pavlawk, said the bridge has been completely modernized and rehabbed.

“This innovative town is among the first in the state to proactively address its aging infrastructure, understand its funding options, and forge ahead with a public-private partnership, bringing more than $150,000,000 into the city,” she said.

Liberty Bridge will remain toll-free for everyone through March. After that, non-city residents will be charged.

City residents will not have to pay tolls until 2028.

Elsewhere in Bay City, MDOT says it will start construction work on the Lafayette Street Bridge on Jan. 3.

